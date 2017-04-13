We need  to take care of our own games, says Silva

heAD COACH Marco Silva insists it is too early to consider the relegation scrap to be a two-horse race between his Hull City side and Swansea City.

The Tigers head to Stoke City tomorrow looking to boost their survival hopes further after an encouraging start to April.

Back-to-back victories over West Ham United and Middlesbrough mean Hull make the trip to the Potteries sitting fourth bottom.

Swansea are two points behind the Yorkshire club, while Crystal Palace’s win over Arsenal on Monday night means Sam Allardyce’s men are six points above the drop zone.

With Middlesbrough and Sunderland looking doomed, that has led many to consider the battle to avoid the drop being between Hull and Swansea, but Silva does not necessarily agree.

”We will see,” said the Portuguese when asked about the survival battle. “The Premier League is the Premier League and you never know what to expect on the pitch.

“You never know because if you play against big teams you can still take points, as Crystal Palace proved against Chelsea and Arsenal.

“Of course, what we need to do is look after our behaviour and our performances and look to take points. After that, you will see what position we stay in the table.

“I don’t know if it is only between us and Swansea because Middlesbrough continue to fight, Sunderland as well. The other teams try to do the same.”

Dieumerci Mbokani returns to the squad after five games out, meaning Silva has a selection headache with Abel Hernandez and Oumar Niasse also available as Hull look to end a woeful run of form away from home.

The Tigers have taken just one point from their last 14 games on the road.

“I feel our performances have been better than the results, but the most important thing in football – and the most important for us in our position – is the results.

“It is important our performances, even if the results are not the best. Okay, we play against very good teams in the last six games away and, in some moments, I feel like we deserved a little bit more, but of course it is the football. Of course, we need to improve the results though away.

“We need to win away. Sure, it is my feeling and I pass this to our players as well. We realise we need to take the most points possible between now and the end of the season.”