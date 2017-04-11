Wilder backed to ‘keep Blades on their toes’ as they go for title glory

CHRIS Wilder has led a side to promotion for the second successive season, but do not expect Sheffield United’s manager to sit back and lap up the praise.

Wilder steered the Blades into the Championship in his first season at the club following last weekend’s victory over his former club Northampton Town.

Elevation brings to an end the Blades’ six-year hiatus from English football’s second tier and many outsiders would assess the situation and consider it job done.

But Wilder is the ultimate taskmaster, according to one of his former charges Ryan Cresswell.

Rotherham-born defender Cresswell played over 30 games last season for the Cobblers as Wilder led the club to the League Two title after amassing 99 points.

Following his switch to a club he supports and that he represented as a player, Wilder has picked up where he left off.

And Cresswell insists his former manager will be desperate to finish top of the pile for a second season running – and surpass last season’s total by winning the remaining four games to rack up a century of league points.

“United have got that P next to their name, now they’ll want to get that C as soon as possible,” Cresswell told The Yorkshire Post.

“I take my hat off to the players because they have showed they want to fight for Chris.

“He makes everything enjoyable, but if you don’t work hard for him he’ll be sure to give you a bit of a rocket.

“Many people said that it was a poisoned chalice going to United because of how long they’d been in League One.

“But Chris knew what the club needed and I’m not surprised at all that they have done so well.”

Wilder’s stock is undoubtedly as high as it has ever been following back-to-back promotions.

The last person to achieve such a feat with two different clubs was none other than ex-United manager Neil Warnock, who like Wilder is an ardent Blades fan.

Cresswell believes the future is bright for the Blades under Wilder’s stewardship.

He added: “I think, looking from the outside in, that Chris has instilled a special atmosphere at Sheffield United.

“He will keep them on their toes and I just hope that next season they can continue their momentum.”