Wilshere and Luiz are big movers in record-breaking transfer window

Jack Wilshere completed his season-long loan switch from Arsenal to Bournemouth on a record-breaking transfer deadline day, while David Luiz’s remarkable return to Chelsea was also wrapped up.

It was confirmed around 9.30pm that England midfielder Wilshere had made his move, three hours on from Chelsea announcing they had agreed terms with Paris St Germain for Brazil defender Luiz to rejoin them.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Jack is a fantastic addition to the club.

“He is a player that needs no introduction and one that, quite rightly, our supporters will be excited to see in a Bournemouth shirt.

“He will bring a wealth of international and Premier League experience, so we are delighted to be able to welcome a player of his calibre to the club.”

Luiz is set to move back for reported fee of around £30m, two years after leaving Chelsea to sign for PSG for £50m.

The Blues earlier completed a deal for Fiorentina’s former Bolton defender Marcos Alonso, understood to be worth £23m, as Premier League clubs – having already broken through the £1billion-mark in this transfer window, according to figures from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group – continued spending on deadline day.

Also ahead of the summer window closing at 11pm, champions Leicester announced they had recruited Algeria striker Islam Slimani from Sporting Lisbon, who said the deal was worth around £25.5m, potentially rising by another £4.2m – which makes him the Foxes’ record signing.

Manchester City had a high-profile quartet of players leave on season-long loans as goalkeeper Joe Hart, striker Wilfried Bony, playmaker Samir Nasri and defender Eliaquim Mangala joined Torino, Stoke, Sevilla and Valencia respectively.

Another man to leave City on loan until the end of the season was defender Jason Denayer, heading for Sunderland.

The Black Cats were also among the clubs to break their transfer records yesterday as they splashed out £13.6m for Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong from Lorient – as were Burnley, paying an undisclosed fee to sign Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick from Derby.

Tottenham brought in winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille on a five-year deal – with Clinton Njie going the other way on loan – and goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Espanyol on loan, and then won the battle with Everton to sign Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko for £30m.

Elsewhere, West Ham picked up former Real Madrid and Liverpool full-back Alvaro Arbeloa on a free transfer, defender Allam Nyom swapped Watford for West Brom – who landed Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu.

Bony was not the only player heading to Stoke, with the club also announcing loan deals for Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi and Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Potters defender Philipp Wollscheid headed out of the door to join Wolfsburg on loan.

Mario Balotelli finally made a permanent exit from Liverpool as the striker signed for Nice, Luis Alberto departed Anfield for Lazio and another man leaving the Reds was Andre Wisdom, joining Red Bull Salzburg for the season.

Chelsea loaned Juan Cuadrado back to Juventus for three years, Gokhan Inler left Leicester for Besiktas, and Serge Gnabry departed Arsenal for Werder Bremen.

