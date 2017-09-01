Winnall and Butterfield express delight in reacting to Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County swap

SAM WINNALL has expressed his delight after completing a season-long loan move from Sheffield Wednesday to Derby County, saying he had his heart set on a move to the Rams when he heard about the interest.

The move saw Jacob Butterfield move in the opposite direction, with the attraction of playing under Derby chief Gary Rowett – with whom he previously worked when Rowett was assistant boss at Burton – proving a big lure for striker Winnall.

Winnall, who found opportunities hard to come by at Hillsborough after moving in January, said: “As soon as I heard from my agent that Derby and Gary were interested, I had no intention of going anywhere else.

“I am very happy that they have shown that belief in me.

“I worked with Gary at Burton and I know what he is all about. He is someone that I respect within football and I have known him for a very long time.

“To be working with him again is a prospect I am very excited about.”

Meanwhile, Butterfield admits he is similarly enthused by his change of scenery after completing his move to Wednesday.

The Bradford-born midfielder is returning to Yorkshire having previously played for Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

On his move, Butterfield said: “It came about at the last minute.

“But when I heard of the opportunity to come and play here, I jumped at the chance and I’m delighted to get it through.

“I like to play in the middle of the pitch, get on the ball as much as possible, but if I get an opportunity in and around the box, I will try and get a shot away and try get the goals as much as I can.

“There’s a brilliant squad of really good players, with the style of football it should suit me, but I have got a job on to get in the team and impress and show what I can do.”