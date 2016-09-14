Wolves 0 Barnsley 4: Conor Hourihane sparks Tykes’ late goal deluge

Conor Hourihane continued his impressive run in front of goal as Barnsley’s captain led his side to a stunning win against Wolves at Molineux.

Hourihane struck for the third time in eight games this season with a smartly-taken 73rd-minute goal to hand Barnsley a deserved lead.

Former Wolves winger Adam Hammill doubled their advantage seven minutes from time.

Saidy Janko made it 3-0 in the 85th minute before Tom Bradshaw completed the late rout, in which four goals were scored in 17 minutes.

Barnsley have now won five of their past six games in what is turning out to be a dream return to the Championship.

In sharp contrast, Wolves’ own solid start has ground to a halt having taken one point from their past three matches.

Wolves were denied the perfect start by goalkeeper Adam Davies when he tipped over a free-kick from Jack Price and from the corner Richard Stearman saw his close-range effort blocked.

Davies almost went from hero to villain when his clearance was intercepted by Jed Wallace, who drove forward and flashed a shot wide.

Having survived those two early scares, Barnsley worked their way into the game, led by the impressive front-line pairing of Adam Armstrong and Ryan Kent. On-loan Newcastle United marksman Armstrong, who scored the winner on his debut off the bench against Preston at the weekend, tested goalkeeper Carl Ikeme from distance.

Joe Mason saw his downward header bounce over the crossbar, but Barnsley continued to carry the more potent threat and Kent and Hourihane were denied by Ikeme.

Barnsley finally gained their deserved reward through Hourihane, Hammill waltzed his way into the area to score and Janko was set-up by Watkins. Bradshaw made no mistake from the edge of the six-yard box for the fourth.

Wolverhampton: Ikeme, Iorfa (Ivan Cavaleiro 75), Batth, Stearman, Doherty, Price (Helder Costa 46), Coady, Oniangue, Wallace (Joao Teixeira 64), Bodvarsson, Mason. Unused substitutes: Gladon, Saville, Lonergan, Hause.

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, White, Kent (Janko 82), Hourihane, Scowen, Hammill, Armstrong (Watkins 70), Winnall (Bradshaw 69). Unused substitutes: Townsend, Jackson, Kpekawa, Morsy.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).