World Cup seedings blow for the Irish

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are unseeded for next week’s World Cup play-off draw, when they will learn if they will face either Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark.

Michael O’Neill and Martin O’Neill’s teams both finished as one of the eight best group runners-up to ensure they are just a two-legged tie away from making it through to join England in Russia next summer.

However, their task has been made harder by the fact the draw for those play-offs, which will take place in Zurich on Tuesday will be seeded based on the world rankings published a day earlier.

It is already possible to project those rankings, though, and Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Denmark will be the four highest, meaning they will be seeded, while Northern Ireland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland and Greece will not.

The seeded team will not necessarily have their home leg first, as there is a separate draw to determine which countries are at home first.

The first legs will be staged between November 9 and 11, with the return fixtures hosted over the following three days.

Hat-trick hero Lionel Messi believes Argentina deserve to go to Russia after he saved their World Cup dreams.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side beat Ecuador 3-1 in their final must-win qualifier despite going behind to Romario Ibarra’s first-minute goal.

But Barcelona’s Messi, who came out of a brief international retirement last year, scored three times to send Argentina to next year’s tournament after they eventually finished third in South American qualifying.

“We deserve to be there after what we have gone through during qualifying,” said Messi.

“We did not deserve to miss out and our place at the tournament is merited.”

Argentina were in real danger of failing to reach the World Cup after beginning the day in sixth place and out of the play-off spots.

The 22 teams already through to the World Cup finals are:

Europe: Belgium, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia (hosts), Serbia, Spain.

South America: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia.

Africa: Egypt, Nigeria.

Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea.

North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama.