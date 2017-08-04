World Cup target for vanquished Lionesses

England’s heart-breaking Women’s Euro 2017 exit has been followed by a swift switch of focus to World Cup glory.

The Lionesses saw their dream of victory in this summer’s tournament in Holland dashed as they were overpowered by the host nation in Enschede.

The 3-0 loss came as a huge anti-climax to an uplifting campaign which had seen England underline their emergence on the elite stage and enjoy a big surge in profile.

Yet after the final whistle blew at the FC Twente Stadion, the beaten players gathered in a huddle and set a goal of winning the World Cup in France in two years’ time.

England claimed bronze in Canada in 2015 and their next campaign begins against Russia at Tranmere’s Prenton Park next month.

Forward Fran Kirby said: “It’s difficult. We worked really hard collectively and individually for this moment and to get to where we are. Everyone is bitterly disappointed but we’re just trying to pick ourselves up and get ready for the World Cup qualifiers.

“In the team huddle afterwards that’s all we were talking about – picking ourselves up, getting ready to go, working just as hard as we have done to get into this tournament. Then you never know what happens.

“I think we have shown the unity that we have in this team and what we are building together. We are in a better place now than we were in Canada two years ago so, hopefully, in another two years we can really perfect it and go all the way.”

England lacked the spark they had shown earlier in the tournament while Holland were clearly charged by the energy created by their vibrant, orange-clad supporters in the sold-out crowd.

Chelsea player Kirby added: “We can hold our heads high and proud. We’ve just got to build our confidence back up and I am sure we will.”

Manager Mark Sampson said England’s stunned players must decide whether he stays in charge following their Women’s Euro 2017 exit.

Sampson has a contract with the Football Association that runs through to the 2019 World Cup, for which qualifiers begin next month.

When asked whether he would remain in charge of the Lionesses, Sampson said: “I think it’ll be down to the players, that’s the key thing.

“I’m here to support these players. I’m here to support this team.

“If I’m the right person to help them go forward that’ll be fantastic.”