Worst display of season from Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers chief Darren Ferguson pulled no punches after describing his side’s display against Walsall as “lifeless”.

Rovers sit just three points above the League One drop zone after conceding three second-half goals against opportunistic opponents.

A well-taken brace from Erhun Oztumer was followed up by Kieron Morris’s strike to condemn Ferguson’s men to a third home reverse of the season – as many as they suffered in the whole of last season’s promotion campaign in League Two.

“It was an incredibly disappointing performance,” said the Scot. “They say nothing much surprises you in football but that certainly did. I didn’t see that coming.

“We had a few shots and a bit of the ball but overall I thought it was a real lifeless performance from us. It’s the worst performance of the season, the worst result of the season.

“I’ve got to find answers to it.

“I feel the fans have stuck by us in the main because they’ve seen performances that have probably deserved more but not today.

“It was a lifeless performance.”

The only notable moment of a heavily wind-affected first half saw John Marquis miss the target from a few yards out.

The visitors broke the deadlock just after the hour when Tyler Roberts pinched the ball off Joe Wright and fed Oztumer, who finished well. He then made it 2-0 with another well-taken chance before Morris finished off a fine counter-attacking move late on.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Baudry (Kongolo 56), Butler, Wright, Mason (Alcock 60), Toffolo, Whiteman, Rowe, Houghton, Marquis, Mandeville (Coppinger 56). Unused substitutes: Marosi, Garratt, Beestin, Ben Khemis.

Walsall: Gillespie, Edwards, Leahy, Guthrie, Chambers, Cuvelier (Morris 67), Wilson, Kinsella, T Roberts (Agyei 85), Bakayoko, Oztumer (Donnellan 78). Unused substitutes: M Roberts, Flanagan, Ismail, Kouhyar.

Referee: K Johnson (Somerset).