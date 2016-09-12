Bygones: When Joe Royle’s Toffees come unstuck at the hands of Alan Little’s York City

YORK CITY have comfortably enjoyed enough memorable cup encounters to fill a fair-sized scrapbook.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been tamed among others and Liverpool given a real run for their money .

MAGIC MEMORIES: York City players celebrate their goal at Goodison in the first leg of the Coca Cola Cup second round tie Picture: Dave Kendall/PA.

Twenty years ago this month, the blue half of Merseyside were also left to rue the Minstermen’s cup prowess.

Twelve months on from knocking out United in the second round of the League Cup, headlined by a stunning 3-0 first leg win at Old Trafford, York claimed the round-two scalp of Everton to pile a lorry load more pressure upon the considerable shoulders of Joe Royle.

The night of September 24, 1996 is likely to be recollected fondly by York supporters present in a Bootham Crescent crowd of 7,534.

They dined out on a sweet 3-2 win over the Toffees, who bowed out 4-3 on aggregate to Alan Little’s side after the first leg ended deadlocked at 1-1 at Goodison Park.

York City's Graeme Murty, right, moves past the Everton defence. Picture: Paul Barker/PA

The action on Merseyside, in front of a small attendance of just 11,527, saw a blast from the past return to haunt Royle in the shape of York striker Neil Tolson, who was discarded by the Blues manager when he was in charge of Oldham Athletic.

The well-drilled Minstermen went close at Goodison through Graeme Murty and Tolson, with the latter denied by a marvellous save by Neville Southall.

But the Welshman was powerless to prevent Tolson from firing the visitors in front in the 55th minute after good work by Gary Bull and it took a cracking strike shortly after from Andrei Kanchelskis to put the hosts on terms.

It did not stop Little from promising that York would not be sitting back in the return at Bootham Crescent six nights later and he proved as good as his word.

ITV cameras were there to screen highlights of the tie and those who tuned in certainly got their money’s worth.

Such was the interest in the tie that many from the assembled press were forced to relocate close to the touchline for a watching brief on events and they were provided with reams of copy to fill their notebooks.

The portents were not exactly set fair for Everton, who went into the second leg on the back of a grave injury crisis, with Duncan Ferguson, John Ebbrell, Dave Watson and Craig Short all missing.

It partly explained why the Merseysiders headed to York, on their first competitive assignment at Bootham Crescent, on the back of a morale-sapping seven-match winless streak – which ultimately became eight.

That said, the early developments in York pointed towards a relieving night for Everton, who had bowed out of the competition in the previous two seasons to Millwall and Portsmouth.

Taking the field against opponents who were 18th in Division Two, the Blues took the lead in the 24th minute, courtesy of Paul Rideout’s first goal since December.

Joe Parkinson’s 25-yard effort looped off home captain John Sharples’s boot and, with goalkeeper Andy Warrington only able to get the slightest touch, Rideout pounced to score at the back post.

But York were not for lying down and restored parity just 12 minutes later to begin a chain of events which culminated in a remarkable night.

Midfield man Adrian Randall, who had earlier forced a low save from Southall, won possession on the left and his low cross was turned in at close range by Tolson, with the Midlander following up his strike at Goodison Park with another big goal.

It was the former Bradford City forward’s sixth of the campaign in an impressive start to the 1996-97 season.

York proceeded to go for the jugular against Royle’s under-pressure side, without a win since the opening day of the season.

They were rewarded three minutes before the hour mark when Bull – cousin of Wolves’ goal machine Steve – tapped home from close range after Paul Stephenson had collected a long crossfield pass from York stalwart Andy McMillan and saw his cross-shot rebound off the inside of the post.

Everton’s best hope seemed to lie at the feet of 17-year-old striker Michael Branch, whose pace caused problems following his introduction at the break, but the supporting cast was pitiful.

The visitors had their chances, with Anders Limpar, Gary Speed and Kanchelskis going close, while York survived a scare when Branch tumbled in the area with five minutes to go, but referee Steve Lodge was unmoved.

The salt was duly applied by an unlikely source in the shape of York full-back Murty, a boyhood Liverpool supporter.

Andy Hinchcliffe appeared to have the ball covered, but the alert Murty nipped in and won possession before homing in on goal and slotting the ball past Southall – much to the fury of the big contingent from Merseyside, who vented their spleen in no uncertain terms.

Speed reduced the arrears in the 90th minute, but it was all in vain as York deservedly triumphed to secure their first victory in six games and provide another choice entry into their distinguished cup history.

Savouring the win, delighted manager Little said: “There were six or seven changes to the side that beat Manchester United, but we won it in style.

“Our front two ran them ragged and our two wingers also caused them problems.

“We went a goal behind, but the lads did not drop their heads.

“We had a goal at Everton and we got back to doing what we do best, and that is passing and moving the ball.”

While there was joy for Little, Royle was left to reflect on another torrid development in a season which was in danger of unravelling, with the Liverpudlian and lifelong Blue refusing to gloss over events.

Offering his take on proceedings, he added: “I am both hurt and disappointed at what has happened.

“I have had a chat in the dressing room with the players and they are puzzled as much as I am.

“I heard our fans chant ‘what’s going on?’ and I wondered the same thing myself. This season started full of hope. There have been changes and strong people were missing. But we cannot make that an excuse.

“I have not got a clue as to why we performed like that and conceded three goals.

“We are not back to where we were when I arrived here, but more performances like this and we will be close.

“There was nobody out there in a blue shirt you did not know, but some of our play at times was appalling.

“The players are not having a good time, but sooner or later they will have to pick me up instead of me picking them up.”