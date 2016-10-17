Curzon Ashton 2 York City 1: Misery for Mills as City fall to part-timers Curzon

YORK City were dumped out of the FA Cup by Curzon Ashton following a 2-1 defeat at the Manchester part-timers.

It meant 2012 double-Wembley winning boss Gary Mills got off to a disappointing start during his second spell as manager, as the Minstermen missed out on a first-round tie at Westfields – the lowest ranked club left in the competition.

York had earlier gone ahead in spectacular fashion on five minutes when Richard Brodie’s dipping 25-yard half-volley sailed over the head of home keeper Hakan Burton.

The part-time hosts dominated the rest of the first period, though, with Connor Hampson’s near-post header from a Luke Clark corner flashing across the face of goal.

Niall Cummins also forced York keeper Luke Simpson into a fine save from his downward header before Nash grabbed an inevitable equaliser on 41 minutes. A right-wing cross from Chris Rowney troubled Simpson and captain Alex Brown went on to pounce from seven yards.

Curzon then took the lead six minutes after the interval when Joe Guest won a penalty after going to ground under pressure from York defenders Lanre Oyebanjo and Jack Higgins.

Cummins’ poor spot-kick was saved by Simpson but the home striker followed up to net.

York were eventually roused into action with substitute Daniel Nti’s angled 65th-minute drive forcing a first save of the night from Burton.

But the visitors’ final chance to salvage the tie saw skipper Simon Heslop curl over from 20 yards in stoppage time.

Curzon: Burton, Baillie, Hunt, Stott, Hampson, Wright (Hall, 83), Rowney (Howard, 74), Clark, Brown, Guest, Cummins. Subs not used: Ennis, Mason, Gorman, Tomsett.

York: Simpson, Rooney (Kamdjo, 46), Higgins, Fry, Whittle, Oyebanjo, Heslop, Klukowski (Fenwick, 56), Felix (Nti, 56), Brodie, Galbraith. Subs not used: Dixon, Rzonca, Letheren, Fielding.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.