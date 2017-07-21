Graham Potter: Ex-York City defender leading Swedish minnows Ostersunds to Europa League fame

A former York City full-back has become an unlikely hero in Sweden after leading Ostersunds FK to an momentous two-leg victory over Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Graham Potter, who played for the Minstermen between 2000 and 2003, has managed the Swedish outfit since 2011 and guided them from the fourth tier into Europe.

The 42-year-old took the club, which was formed 21 years ago, to new heights last season when he led them to a first trophy in the Swedish Cup, which granted them a place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

And Potter's side have caused quite a stir by knocking out the 20-time Turkish champions in their first ever European tie.

Ostersunds gained a 2-0 advantage against a side containing Bafetimbi Gomis and Maicon in the first leg before the minnows held on to their advantage in a 1-1 draw in Instanbul on Thursday night.

"I am currently having difficulty expressing my feelings," Potter told reporters after the match.

"I am very happy. I can say this is one of the greatest achievements in my professional career. The fans were very strong, the atmosphere (in Turkey) was very good and we were able to use the opportunity."

Potter, who also had spells at Birmingham City, Stoke, Southampton and West Brom as a player, has relied heavily on Swedish players in his squad but has also resurrected the careers of Yorkshire-born players Jamie Hopcutt and Curtis Edwards.

Hopcutt began his youth career at York but dropped into the non leagues where he played for Ossett Town and Tadcaster Albion.

Since joining Ostersund, the 25-year-old midfielder has scored 38 goals in 112 appearances and his latest goal came in the 2-0 first leg win over Galatasaray.

Potter scored for York City in the FA Cup second round against Reading in 2001

Edwards, from Middlesbrough, left England in 2015 having had spells at Northern League sides Darlington 1883 and Spennymoor Town.

The 23-year-old joined Ostersunds last season after a spell at Ytterhogdalsm, who play in the sixth tier of Swedish football.

Who is Graham Potter?

Potter was an English full-back that played for a number of English clubs and made one appearance for the national team at Under 21 level.

The 42-year-old started his career at boyhood club Birmingham City in 1992 before moving to Stoke City, where he made 45 appearances in three seasons.

He joined Premier League side Southampton in 1996, playing alongside Matt Le Tissier and former Huddersfield Town defender Ken Monkou, but the move did not work out and he moved to West Brom in 1997.

After three years at the Baggies, Potter dropped down two leagues and joined York City where he stayed until the Minstermen hit financial ruin in 2003.

He made close to 145 appearances and scored five goals before leaving for Boston United where he stayed for one season.

The 6'1'' defender finished his career at Macclesfield Town in 2005 before moving into coaching.