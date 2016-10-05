Jackie McNamara given one more game to save his York City career

York City manager Jackie McNamara has agreed to resign if the Vanarama National League club fail to “get a positive result” from this weekend’s trip to Braintree.

The former Celtic skipper has taken the unusual step after he met with the club’s chairman Jason McGill in the wake of Tuesday night’s 6-1 defeat to last-placed Guiseley.

A statement from the club read: “Following a meeting with the chairman this morning, and in light of the disappointing performance and result last night, York City manager Jackie McNamara has considered his position going forward.

“It has been decided that, if the team fails to gain a positive result at Braintree Town on Saturday, the York City manager will tender his resignation.

“The manager will be looking for a passionate and committed reaction from the players after the capitulation at Nethermoor Park on Tuesday evening.”

York were relegated from the Football League under McNamara last season and defeat to Guiseley, who had failed to win any of their opening 13 league matches this season, left them two points above the drop zone.

McNamara, who has managed Dundee United and Partick Thistle in Scotland, claimed before Tuesday night’s defeat that he was still targeting a play-off place.

The 42-year-old’s future at Bootham Crescent now hinges on Saturday’s trip to Braintree, who sit in the relegation places and have lost their last four league matches.

York have failed to win any of their past 29 away league games.