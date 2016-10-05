Jackie McNamara has one more game to save his York City career

THE future of embattled York City manager Jackie McNamara has taken another bizarre twist after he agreed to tender his resignation if the Minstermen fail to ‘gain a positive result’ at Braintree on Saturday.

Furious York supporters called on the under-fire Scot to be sacked following Tuesday night’s horrendous 6-1 National League trouncing at Yorkshire rivals Guiseley – in what amounted to one of the worst results in the Minstermen’s history.

In a bid to publicly address the situation, the club took the unusual step of issuing a statement late yesterday afternoon which stated that McNamara had agreed to resign if the club don’t pick up a positive result at Braintree at the weekend

The statement did not convey what constituted a ‘positive’ outcome with York currently without an away win in 29 matches.

It read: “Following a meeting with the chairman (Jason McGill) and in light of the disappointing performance and result, Jackie McNamara has considered his position going forward.

“It has been decided that, if the team fails to gain a positive result at Braintree Town on Saturday, the York City manager will tender his resignation.

“The manager will be looking for a passionate and committed reaction from the players after the capitulation at Nethermoor Park on Tuesday evening.”

Under-fire manager McNamara met chairman Jason McGill on Wednesday and came to the agreement.

The former Celtic skipper told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was my idea to release the statement. The results haven’t been good enough.

“I think sometimes the easiest thing to do is to hold your hands up and let someone else come in. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to stand up and fight and try to change it.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re at: results change everything.”

McNamara is hoping to repay the faith shown in him by McGill.

He said: “A weaker man would’ve got rid of me before but he’s shown his strength and support. Obviously there comes a time when that can’t happen.

“That’s why this morning I spoke to him at length about it and decided if we can’t get a result Saturday then maybe it’s time someone else can come in.”

While McNamara was left to rue another desperate episode in his troubled York tenure, his counterpart Adam Lockwood savoured the sweet sensation of victory for the first time in his spell in charge at Nethermoor.

More pertinently, the win secured the Lions’ maiden seasonal league success at the 14th time of asking in spectacular fashion – even if it arrived in belated fashion with a 37-minute floodlight failure delaying the game, which ended at 10.35pm.

Lockwood, who saw new signings Jermaine Hylton and ex-Wolves player Jake Cassidy both find the net on their debuts, said: “I have been expecting something like that to be honest, with the way we have been playing.

“But I am delighted to get the win and the way we did it.

“I still said to the lads in the dressing room that they should have been coming in feeling like this more often.”

Winger Adam Smith has left the club by mutual consent.

