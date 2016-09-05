York City 4 Solihull Moors 0: Aidan Connolly’s vision and awareness impresses

AIDAN Connolly impressed watching Championship scouts as his two-goal blast helped York City sink Solihull Moors.

Reading representatives looked on as Connolly first claimed his sixth assist of the campaign for Richard Brodie’s ninth-minute headed goal.

The 21-year-old Scotsman went on to take his goal tally this term to three as he scored twice in the last seven minutes either side of Scott Fenwick’s first goal for the Minstermen.

Connolly followed his former manager Jackie McNamara to York in the summer after finishing last season with Raith Rovers following his release from Dundee United.

The York chief said: “The last thing I want to do is lose somebody like Aidan.

“He does look a level above everything that’s on the pitch at times with his vision, awareness and the way he uses his body, but he’s our player for the next two years and he won’t be going.”

Connolly delivered the corner that saw Brodie net for a fifth successive game, leaving the 29-year-old striker two matches short of a club record.

After Kyle Letheren had denied Ryan Beswick with a smart reflex save, Connolly made the game safe when he blasted past Danny Lewis from 12 yards following a raid by Alex Whittle.

Fenwick converted from seven yards following a cross by fellow substitute Kaine Felix and Connolly added an exquisite fourth goal on 90 minutes, rounding Lewis and finding the net after latching on to Simon Heslop’s through ball.

York City: Letheren; Rooney, Higgins, Fry, Whittle; Dixon, Heslop; Johnson (Nti, 46), Connolly, Wright (Felix, 75); Brodie (Fenwick, 85). Unused substitutes: Simpson, Clappison.

Solihull: Lewis; Murombedzi, Fagbola (Sterling-James, 82), Daly, Gough, Franklin; Knights (White, 73), Osborne, Beswick; Brown, Asante (Moore, 72). Unused substitutes: Koue Naite, Vaughan.

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Man of the match: Aidan Connolly.