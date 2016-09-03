York City 4 Solihull Moors 0: Connolly double secures Minstermen win

York City made home advantage pay as the Minstermen thrashed Solihull Moors in the National League.

The Minstermen have had a disappointing start to life back in non-League football with Jackie McNamara’s side sitting 17th in the table with eight points from seven games before kick-off.

All but one of those points have been earned on home soil with last Monday’s 2-1 reverse at Wrexham meaning York’s wait for an away victory now stretches back to September 5 last year, when Newport County were beaten

3-0.

This wretched form on their travels was a big factor in York being relegated and it is already putting pressure on the club’s home form this term.

In-from Richard Brodie fired the hosts in front on nine minutes.

York grabbed a second goal with six minutes remaining, Aidan Connolly netting for the hosts, before adding a fourth in stoppage time.

In between, Scott Fenwick got on the score-sheet as York grabbed three goals in last 10 minutes.

York: Letheren, Rooney, Fry, Higgins, Whittle, Connolly, Heslop, Dixon, Johnson, Wright, Brodie. Subs: Simpson, Nti, Clappison, Felix, Fenwick.

Solihull Moors: Lewis, Fagbola, Franklin, Daly, Gough, Osborne, Murombedzi, Beswick, Knights, Asante, Brown. Subs: Vaughan, Koue Niate, Moore, White, Sterling-James.

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield)

Follow the action with our live blog

Follow the game in-play via our stats centre