York City handed trip to Salford City in FA Cup

YORK CITY have been handed a trip to National League North rivals Salford City in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Ossett Town welcome Atherton Collieries, while Bradford Park Avenue visit Southport. Harrogate Town entertain Penistone Church, while Albion Sports host Ashton Athletic.

Liversedge will visit Scarborough Athletic if they beat RCA Sunderland in their Clayborn replay tonight.

Handsworth Parramore host FC United and Shaw Lane Association go to Blyth. North Ferriby visit Mossley or 1874 Northwich.

Ties to be played across the weekend of September 15-17.

There’s a prize fund payment to winning clubs in the second round qualifying of £4500, adding to the £3,000 won by victorious clubs who won at the weekend.