York City snap up Forest Green pair Rhys Murphy and Aarran Racine

Gary Mills has added Forest Green pair Aarran Racine and Rhys Murphy to his struggling York City squad.

The pair became Mills' third signing of the week after joining Bootham Crescent on a one month loan from the National League high-fliers.

Veteran striker Jon Parkin returned to his former club on loan from Newport County on Wednesday.

Fellow forward Murphy came through Arsenal's youth ranks and scored nine goals in 15 league appearances on loan at Crawley Town last season.

He has scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Forest Green since joining them in the summer.

Racine started his career at Southampton and has made more than 100 appearances for Forest Green.

The trio of recruits are set to make immediate debuts for the Minstermen at Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cooper has returned to Birmingham City at the end of his one-month loan.