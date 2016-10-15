York City v Curzon Ashton: Gary Mills keen on Minstermen return to replace McNamara

DO not be surprised if many inquisitive York City supporters cast their gaze in the direction of the club’s main stand when the chance arises at Bootham Crescent this afternoon.

The deadline inviting applications from candidates wishing to replace Jackie McNamara has now passed, although the Scot will take charge on an interim basis for this afternoon’s fourth-qualifying round tie, despite announcing that he will be standing down as full-time boss after a torrid spell at the Minstermen helm.

A number of those interested in the post who have applied are likely not to pass up the chance of checking out York this afternoon, with several names linked.

Intriguingly, one of those is former boss Gary Mills, who has thrown his hat into the ring, just days after being dismissed by fellow National League club Wrexham.

Declaring his interest in returning to the club, the 54-year-old, who took over from Martin Foyle in October 2010 and famously guided the club to the Conference play-off final and FA Trophy glory in 2012, said: “I have made contact with the club to say that I would be interested in the job, because I would love to go back and get the opportunity to manage there again.

“Sometimes, things happen for a reason and, from my side, I am out of work now and the York job is available.

“Everybody knows it is somewhere that is close to my heart and I know the club and the club knows me.

“If I did not feel it was right, I would not consider it. Nor would I consider it if I did not think I could match what we did last time.

“I always had a great feeling about the club. It just feels right for me and I believe York City and myself are a good match.”

Mills was sacked by York in March 2013 following a 11-match winless run in League Two.

Former Minstermen captain Shaun Reid has also applied for the post, with other prominent names linked with the job including former Leeds United and Rotherham United head coach Neil Redfearn and ex-Cheltenham manager Mark Yates.