York City v Solihull Moors: Away-day struggles increase pressure

WITHOUT a win on the road in almost exactly a year, York City will be glad to be back on home soil today when Solihull Moors head to Bootham Crescent.

The Minstermen have had a disappointing start to life back in non-League football with Jackie McNamara’s side sitting 17th in the table with eight points from seven games.

All but one of those points have been earned on home soil with last Monday’s 2-1 reverse at Wrexham meaning York’s wait for an away victory now stretches back to September 5 last year, when Newport County were beaten 3-0.

This wretched form on their travels was a big factor in York being relegated and it is already putting pressure on the club’s home form this term, with victory over fellow mid-table outfit Solihull today paramount.

“Our away form is more a mental thing,” said McNamara. “But our home form is crucial. When we do things properly we look a really good side.”

York’s slow start means early pacesetters Tranmere Rovers are already 11 points ahead, while the final play-off place – occupied by Aldershot – is already five points away.

Victory today over newly-promoted Solihull would be a big boost, but McNamara has problems in midfield with Yan Klukowski (thigh) and Franklyn Clarke (laryngitis) both out, while Clovis Kamdjo (knee) is a big doubt.

McNamara said: “I am satisfied with little bits, but there is always room for improvement. I don’t think we have had the full 90-minute performance yet. We have to have longer spells dominating games.

“We can’t keep relying on the same players.

“It has been a big turnaround (in personnel) but it is important that all the players are ready to make a difference.”