York City v Solihull Moors: Latest from Bootham Crescent

York City will look to make home advantage pay today when the Minstermen host Solihull Moors today in the National League.

The Minstermen have had a disappointing start to life back in non-League football with Jackie McNamara’s side sitting 17th in the table with eight points from seven games.

All but one of those points have been earned on home soil with last Monday’s 2-1 reverse at Wrexham meaning York’s wait for an away victory now stretches back to September 5 last year, when Newport County were beaten

3-0.

This wretched form on their travels was a big factor in York being relegated and it is already putting pressure on the club’s home form this term, with victory over fellow mid-table outfit Solihull today paramount.

