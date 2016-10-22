Yorkshire Football: Goal updates from Hull City, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Bradford, Blades and more

The White Rose derby between Bradford City and Sheffield United headlines another enthralling Saturday of action for Yorkshire's clubs.
SATURDAY'S ACTION - FULL CLUB FEED
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier: Boreham Wood v North Ferriby United; Forest Green v Guiseley; York City v Chester
North: AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town; Boston United v AFC Halifax Town; Gloucester City v Bradford Park Avenue
TEAM NEWS AND MATCH UPDATES
14.25 Adam Hammill on the bench for Barnsley following his midweek spat with Paul Heckingbottom. Talented Chelsea hopeful Josh McEachran on Brentford's bench.
Brentford v Barnsley
Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Saunders, Sawyers, KaiKai, Hogan.
Subs: Macleod, McEachran, Hofmann, Bonham, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Dean.
Barnsley: Davies, Bree, Jackson, MacDonald, Yiadom, Watkins, Hourihane, Morsy, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.
Subs: Hammill, Lee,
Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Williams, Brown.
Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)
Sheff Wed v QPR
Sheff Wed: Dawson, Hunt, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Forestieri, Hooper.
Subs: Fletcher, Loovens, Palmer, Wallace, Kean, Buckley, Nuhiu.
QPR: Smithies, Perch, Onuoha, Caulker, Hamalainen, Borysiuk, Luongo, Chery, Gladwin, Washington, Sylla. Subs: Ingram, Wszolek, Polter, El Khayati, Henry, Shodipo, Kakay.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)
Forest Green v Guiseley
Forest Green: Russell, Clough, Pinnock, Bennett, Traore, Carter, Moore, Noble, Wishart, Doidge, Robert.
Subs: Marsh-Brown, Kelly, Frear, Racine, Murphy.
Guiseley: Daniel Atkinson, Lowe, Rob Atkinson, East, Lawlor, Hatfield, Purver, Walton, Cassidy, Preston, Hylton. Subs: Dickinson, Boyes, Rankine, Palmer, Clee.
Referee: Robert Whitton ()
14.15 Some more line-ups..
Wolves v Leeds United
Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O'Kane, Sacko, Vieira, Roofe, Wood.
Subs: Silvestri, Cooper, Coyle, Mowatt, Grimes, Antonsson, Doukara
Wolves: Ikeme, Doherty, Silvio, Edwards, Batth, Dicko, Costa, Bodvarsson, Teixeira, Saiss, Hause
Subs: Lonergan, Stearman, John, Coady, Oniangue, Gladon, Cavleiro.
Huddersfield Town v Derby County
Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead, Hogg, Kachunga, Palmer, van La Parra, Wells. Subs: Hudson, Mooy,Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Murphy.
Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Butterfield, Johnson, Hughes, Russell, Vydra, Ince.
Subs: Anya, Bent, Baird, Weimann, Hanson, Rawson, Mitchell.
Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)
Bradford v Sheff Utd
Bradford: Doyle, McArdle, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Dieng, Cullen, Law, Billy Clarke, Hanson, Hiwula.
Subs: Darby, Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Sattelmaier, Vuckic, Morais, Devine.
Sheff Utd: Moore, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Wright, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Sharp, Done.
Subs: Hussey, O'Connell, Scougall, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Chapman.
Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)
14.00 Premier League team news....
Arsenal v Middlesbrough
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez. Subs: Gibbs, Gabriel, Lucas Perez, Ospina, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Reine-Adelaide,
Maitland-Niles.
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Friend, de Roon, Forshaw, Clayton, Traore, Negredo, Ramirez.
Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Guzan, Stuani, Downing, de Sart, Nugent.
Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)
Hull City v Stoke City
Hull: Marshall, Meyler, Davies, Dawson, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Snodgrass, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Keane.
Subs: Maguire, Hernandez, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Tymon.
Stoke: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Cameron, Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Bony. Subs: Muniesa, Adam, Diouf, Walters, Given, Crouch, Krkic.
Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)
Here's what we already know: How Yorkshire’s teams shape up ahead of the weekend...
ALL THE STATS
