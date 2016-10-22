Yorkshire Football: Goal updates from Hull City, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Bradford, Blades and more

The White Rose derby between Bradford City and Sheffield United headlines another enthralling Saturday of action for Yorkshire's clubs.

SATURDAY'S ACTION - FULL CLUB FEED

Premier League

Arsenal v Middlesbrough - In-Play Stats

Hull v Stoke - In-Play Stats

Championship

Brentford v Barnsley - In-Play Stats

Huddersfield v Derby - In-Play Stats

Rotherham v Reading - In-Play Stats

Sheffield Wednesday v QPR - In-Play Stats

Wolves v Leeds - In-Play Stats

League One

Bradford City v Sheffield United - In-Play Stats

League Two

Blackpool v Doncaster - In-Play Stats

National League

Premier: Boreham Wood v North Ferriby United; Forest Green v Guiseley; York City v Chester

North: AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town; Boston United v AFC Halifax Town; Gloucester City v Bradford Park Avenue

TEAM NEWS AND MATCH UPDATES

14.25 Adam Hammill on the bench for Barnsley following his midweek spat with Paul Heckingbottom. Talented Chelsea hopeful Josh McEachran on Brentford's bench.

Brentford v Barnsley

Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Saunders, Sawyers, KaiKai, Hogan.

Subs: Macleod, McEachran, Hofmann, Bonham, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Dean.

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, Jackson, MacDonald, Yiadom, Watkins, Hourihane, Morsy, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.

Subs: Hammill, Lee,

Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Williams, Brown.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

Sheff Wed v QPR

Sheff Wed: Dawson, Hunt, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Forestieri, Hooper.

Subs: Fletcher, Loovens, Palmer, Wallace, Kean, Buckley, Nuhiu.

QPR: Smithies, Perch, Onuoha, Caulker, Hamalainen, Borysiuk, Luongo, Chery, Gladwin, Washington, Sylla. Subs: Ingram, Wszolek, Polter, El Khayati, Henry, Shodipo, Kakay.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Forest Green v Guiseley

Forest Green: Russell, Clough, Pinnock, Bennett, Traore, Carter, Moore, Noble, Wishart, Doidge, Robert.

Subs: Marsh-Brown, Kelly, Frear, Racine, Murphy.

Guiseley: Daniel Atkinson, Lowe, Rob Atkinson, East, Lawlor, Hatfield, Purver, Walton, Cassidy, Preston, Hylton. Subs: Dickinson, Boyes, Rankine, Palmer, Clee.

Referee: Robert Whitton ()

14.15 Some more line-ups..

Wolves v Leeds United

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O'Kane, Sacko, Vieira, Roofe, Wood.

Subs: Silvestri, Cooper, Coyle, Mowatt, Grimes, Antonsson, Doukara

Wolves: Ikeme, Doherty, Silvio, Edwards, Batth, Dicko, Costa, Bodvarsson, Teixeira, Saiss, Hause

Subs: Lonergan, Stearman, John, Coady, Oniangue, Gladon, Cavleiro.

Huddersfield Town v Derby County

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead, Hogg, Kachunga, Palmer, van La Parra, Wells. Subs: Hudson, Mooy,Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Murphy.

Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Butterfield, Johnson, Hughes, Russell, Vydra, Ince.

Subs: Anya, Bent, Baird, Weimann, Hanson, Rawson, Mitchell.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Bradford v Sheff Utd

Bradford: Doyle, McArdle, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Dieng, Cullen, Law, Billy Clarke, Hanson, Hiwula.

Subs: Darby, Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Sattelmaier, Vuckic, Morais, Devine.

Sheff Utd: Moore, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Wright, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Sharp, Done.

Subs: Hussey, O'Connell, Scougall, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Chapman.

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

14.00 Premier League team news....

Arsenal v Middlesbrough

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez. Subs: Gibbs, Gabriel, Lucas Perez, Ospina, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Reine-Adelaide,

Maitland-Niles.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Friend, de Roon, Forshaw, Clayton, Traore, Negredo, Ramirez.

Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Guzan, Stuani, Downing, de Sart, Nugent.

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Hull City v Stoke City

Hull: Marshall, Meyler, Davies, Dawson, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Snodgrass, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Keane.

Subs: Maguire, Hernandez, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Tymon.

Stoke: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Cameron, Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Bony. Subs: Muniesa, Adam, Diouf, Walters, Given, Crouch, Krkic.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

13.15 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.

Here's what we already know: How Yorkshire’s teams shape up ahead of the weekend...

13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.

