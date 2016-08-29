Yorkshire Post Team of the Week: Barnsley chief gets nod to lead our heroes

SHORT of a football fix on this Bank Holiday Monday? Here is the latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend to feast your eyes upon:

Once again, there were a fair few candidates on a red-letter day for the South Yorkshire duo of Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, in particular.

A sense of well-being, too, at Huddersfield Town and sheer relief at Sheffield United.

Here’s our line-up:

1: Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)

David Wagner showed what he thought of Ward’s display by giving him a big hug at the final whistle after the 1-0 win over Wolves. Showed his pedigree in making some excellent saves to help turn Town’s great start to the season into a dream one.

2: Andy Yiadom (Barnsley)

Elevated to the starting line-up in place of the injured James Bree, the former Barnet player turned in a diligent, energetic display. Set up the Reds’ third with a lovely hanging cross which was finished clinically by Tom Bradshaw.

3: James Meredith (Bradford City)

Another lung-busting, all-action display from the full-back, who has started the season in impressive fashion.

4: Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town)

A fair list of candidates. But the nod goes to the Town veteran, who turned in a solid and composed display alongside Chris Schindler. A nice partnership building.

5: Curtis Davies (Hull City)

Davies has been the proverbial rock this season and turned in a thoroughly redoubtable defensive performance that smacked of character, defiance and leadership. Continued his outstanding opening to the campaign.

6: Sam Clucas (Hull City).

The boyhood Red Devils fan kept Paul Pogba relatively quiet and continues to excel in an unaccustomed holding role in midfield. Tons of work, heart and energy again.

7: James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers)

Rewound the clock with an effervescent and accomplished display, crowned with a goal. When ‘Copps’ shines, so do Rovers.

8: Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United)

The impish midfielder was bright and busy and showed traces of the Scougall of old. A welcome sight, that.

9: Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers)

A first hat-trick of his career is not to be sniffed at and the striker looked like he has got his mojo back. Clinical stuff.

10: Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town)

Another workaholic performance from the industrious Town frontman, who just never gives defenders a moment’s peace. Excellent first month in Championship football.

11: Ryan Kent (Barnsley)

Dined out at will in a rampant second-half when the Millers struggled to contain him and several others. Gloss was provided with an emphatic late finish to make it 4-0. Certainly made an impression with the Oakwell faithful following his move from Merseyside.

Manager: Paul Heckingbottom (Barnsley).

Fair cases also for David Wagner, Darren Ferguson and Mike Phelan. But the nod goes to Heckingbottom. Mastermined a resounding derby success with his Barnsley side running riot on the restart as Rotherham capitulated.