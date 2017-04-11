Yorkshire’s Team of the Week: Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United well represented

A SWEET weekend for Yorkshire’s teams - if not quite uniformly so. Saturday proved a handsome Spring day in the sunshine for the Steel City, not to mention Leeds United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley - with there being plenty of competition where it comes to this week’s latest Team of the Week.

Here it is, nevertheless.

Luke Ayling holds off Paul Gallagher during Leeds United's defeat of Preston NE. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

(Team of the week (4-2-3-1 formation, right to left).

Goalkeeper: Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City).

Defence: Luke Ayling (Leeds United), Chris Basham (Sheffield United), Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday), Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).

Holding midfield: Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers)

Gary Hooper put in a sterling shift to earn a place in our Team of the Week.

Midfield attacking three: Kemar Roofe (Leeds United), George Moncur (Barnsley), Mark Marshall (Bradford City).

Centre forward: Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday).

Manager: Carlos Carvalhal (Sheffield Wednesday).)

In full...

Luke McCullough

Goalkeeper: Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City).

Prevented Hull City from suffering a much more comprehensive defeat at the hands of a Manchester City side whose creative talents were in the mood to wreak considerable damage. Key first-half saves to deny Silva, Sane and Toure and had little chance with the hosts’ goals.

Defence: Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

A marauding presence down the right and produced a performance full of energy, tenacity and bite. Having a fine season.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United)

Enjoyed himself immensely this season and it was fitting that on the day that the Blades ended their six-season stint in League One, the north-easterner stood tall. Committed, strong and persistent.

Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday)

Typically unruffled, diligent and solid at the back and came up with a key goalscoring contribution at the other end. Rewound the clock to his resounding form of last term.

Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday)

Fully justified his recall and answered a few critics and questions in the process at the perfect interlude. Provided an assist for the Owls’ key second goal and had an early evening to behold.

Holding midfield: Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

At it right from the off and produced a strong and mature performance in the middle of the park, which belied his tender years. Exuded authority amid the Roses battle.

Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers)

Has seamlessly stepped in after his long-term knee injury, which is full testament to his importance to the Rovers’ cause. An imposing showing in the middle of the park on an afternoon when the stakes were high for the hosts.

Midfield attacking three: Kemar Roofe (Leeds United)

Found the net via the aid of a deflection and produced an assertive attacking performance full of threat and pace. Proved a catalyst on the day.

George Moncur (Barnsley)

A forceful, creative presence and enjoyed himself in the sun at Blackburn and produced a zestful display for the Reds. Boosted his hopes of a regular run in the side.

Mark Marshall (Bradford City).

Brought his match-winning, crowd-pleasing qualities to the table for the Bantams and signing him up for next season and beyond will be high on the ‘to-do’ list at season’s end. Fired the visitors’ all-important opener at Gigg Lane.

Centre forward: Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday)

Outstanding on the day before tiring, but underlined his importance to the Owls cause with a performance full of quality and nous and linked play superbly. Some real moments of class.

Manager: Carlos Carvalhal (Sheffield Wednesday).