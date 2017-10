Football writer Leon Wobschall has cast his eye across the player performances involving Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday to form his latest line up.

It was a case of the have and have not's on a fluctuating weekend for Yorkshire's sides. This week, there's a fair smattering of Blades and Millers representatives.