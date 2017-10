FOR what it is worth, it was hard going this week in finalising our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Not necessarily in terms of a burgeoning list of candidates from a plethora of clubs, but narrowing it down to our final XI, with three clubs - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield United - providing a deluge of contenders following fine weekend wins. Here's our final list. Feel free to differ - as several no doubt will.