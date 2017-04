Leon Wobschall has chosen his latest Yorkshire XI from the past seven days with candidates from Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Do you agree with his selection? Who should have been given the nod? Let us know by sending a Tweet to @YPSport or posting on Facebook on the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page.