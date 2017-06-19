Alwoodley's Fran Dickson out to point Yorkshire to County Match Week title defence

YORKSHIRE begin the defence of their Northern Counties Match Week title at Morecambe on Monday with a match against Durham.

Alwoodley's Fran Dickson captains the side that will look to make it two Match Week titles in a row by triumphing over five days in Lancashire.

Two clubs have provided three players apiece for the line-up; Huddersfield, with Charlotte Heath, Hannah Holden and Megan Lockett, and Woodsome Hall, with Rochelle Morris, Nicola Slater and Melissa Wood.

Completing the squad are Selby's Megan Garland, who recently retained her Yorkshire county title, Hallamshire's Holly Morgan, Lindrick's Mia Eales Smith and Rotherham's Olivia Winning. It is a strong line-up blending youth with experience.

Morris won Curtis Cup honours last year and is currently third in the England Golf ladies' order of merit standings, while Winning, in 14th place, is twice a winner of the Scottish women’s open stroke play championship.

Slater sits just outside the top 10 while Morgan (24th) and Garland (42nd) make it five players in all inside the top 50.

Yorkshire's schedule is completed by matches against Lancashire (Tuesday), Cumbria (Wednesday), Northumberland (Thursday) and Cheshire (Friday).

Captain Dickson said: "We have got three players in the team who have not played before in Match Week - Charlotte, Mia and Nicola - nd they are all very good golfers. We just want it to be a good experience for them.

"The others have all been very good with them and we did have a long talk about how important it was for them to be made welcome because they didn't know the ropes, as it were, and they have been brilliant with them. They are a very, very happy little group."

Yorkshire have been working with Sandburn Hall's Steve Robinson, England Golf coach of the year for 2016 who also coaches Yorkshire's boys' team.

Dickson said that as well as helping them during Sunday's practice round and on the practice ground, Robinson also dines with the women's squad to talk in a relaxed atmosphere about any concerns they may have with their game.

"We work with Steve all the time and he is here all week," said Dickson. "He went round with them on Sunday at the practice round and he is here every day, all day.

"When they are sitting having a meal with Steve the girls can just relax and chat with him. You find out far more with young people in that sort of situation, what they are happy about and maybe what they are maybe concerned about.

"That is what we want; we want them to say if they do not feel they are playing well or if they are not happy about something with their game and that's how you get a happy team."

Yorkshire are certainly a lot happier with the weather so far having played in poor weather at Penrith last year.

"Last year we were just in winter garb the whole time," said Dickson, who was 2016 vice-captain to Dawn Clegg. "This is a lot better."

Yorkshire's foursomes pairings for Monday's match with Durham were Winning and Lockett, Morgan and Garland, and Holden and Wood.