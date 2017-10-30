Casey targets Ryder Cup return after renewing European Tour membership

Paul Casey believes he can make a “massive contribution” to Europe’s attempt to regain the Ryder Cup next year after opting to rejoin the European Tour.

Casey, who is based mainly in Arizona, gave up his membership after deciding to concentrate on the PGA Tour in order to get back into the world’s top 50.

The move has paid off with the former world No 3 climbing from 75th at the end of 2014 to his current position of 15th, but it meant he was ineligible for the biennial contest with the United States. This change when the 40-year-old rejoins the European Tour at the start of the 2017-2018 season in late November, with a first appearance set for the Abu Dhabi Championshipin January.

“I’ve missed it and it’s always bothered me slightly not being a member,” Casey said.

“It’s now doubly difficult being a father of two, but I spoke long and hard with Pollyanna (his wife) about the decision and I think ultimately the biggest thing about making this decision is I’m avoiding the regret of not doing this.

“I want to play another Ryder Cup and that’s why I need to do this. I genuinely can’t tell you how excited I am and how cool it is to think about the possibility of that next September, for multiple reasons.”

Casey played in the record nine-point wins in 2004 and 2006 and the defeat at Valhalla in 2008, but was overlooked for a wild card by captain Colin Montgomerie in 2010 when he was ranked seventh in the world.