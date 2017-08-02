Champion Brown looks in good shape to progress in English amateur

MASHAM’S Dan Brown delivered a statement of intent by opening the defence of his English men’s amateur title at The Berkshire with a six-under-par 66 over the Red course.

Each of the 288 competitors will play both the Red and Blue courses with the top 64 and ties progressing to the match play stage.

Brown, in a share of seventh spot, is the highest of nine Yorkshire players sitting in qualifying places after round one, with Nick Poppleton (Wath) and Lindrick’s Bailey Gill tied for 10th a shot back on five under after 67s.

Yorkshire champion Ben Hutchinson, of Howley Hall, shot 68, three under, on the Blue.

Hallamshire’s Alex Fitzpatrick and Malton & Norton’s David Hague carded two-under 70 on the Red, and Leeds Golf Centre’s Stephen East, Fulford’s Charlie Thornton and Scott MacGregor (Wakefield) were two under on the Blue.

Lindrick’s Nathan Fell is one of 39 players tied 65th on one under, with a 70 on the Blue.

Castle Royal’s David Langley led an astonishing day of low scoring with a flawless 10-under-par 61 on the Blue. He accumulated eight birdies and an eagle.

Altogether 103 players beat par at The Berkshire and if they keep up the standard today there will be a record low cut for a place in the match play stage. The previous mark included two players on level par.