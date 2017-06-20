Champions Yorkshire win Roses battle at Morecambe

YORKSHIRE defeated strong rivals Lancashire in the Northern Counties Match Week at Morecambe to take a second step towards retaining their crown.

Captain Fran Dickson, of Alwoodley, had seen her side get their title defence underway by defeating Durham 7.5-1.5 on Monday.

It meant they went into Tuesday’s encounter with Lancashire in confident mood, and they took control after the morning foursomes session, which saw Huddersfield’s Megan Lockett and Olivia Winning plus Hallamshire’s Holly Morgan and Hannah Holden, also Huddersfield, deliver victories.

Selby’s Megan Garland – the reigning Yorkshire champion – and Woodsome Hall’s Curtis Cup player Rochelle Morris had secured a half in the top match.

In the afternoon, Lockett and Winning extended their perfect records for both the day and the event so far, the latter comfortably with a 4&2 win while 2015 county champion and Welsh international Lockett was taken to the 18th green.

Morgan also made it two wins for the day while Garland and Holden were beaten.

Next up on Wednesday are Cumbria while Yorkshire will complete the week against Northumberland (Thursday) and Cheshire (Friday).