Danny Willett suffers Turkish setback in race for No 1

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen set a new course record to take command of the Turkish Airlines Open as Danny Willett’s hopes of becoming European No 1 nosedived.

David Hague pictured with York Union president Neil Bellamy.

Yorkshire golf: Malton & Norton's David Hague sets bar high for 2017

MALTON & Norton's David Hague rounded of a successful season by setting a new course record of 63 on the Park Course at his home club.

Renewed focus: After a horror show on the greens at the Ryder Cup, Lee Westwood has found a new way of putting. (Picture: PA)

Timely boost for Danny Willett in Race to Dubai as Lee Westwood putts new emphasis on greens

Masters champion Danny Willett believes he is close to rediscovering his best form after an encouraging first round in the £5.7m Turkish Airlines Open.

Sheffield's Danny Willett Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Eye on the prize: Danny Willett returns to the fray in Race to Dubai

Masters champion Danny Willett wants to quickly banish memories of the worst week of his career by reclaiming top spot in the Race to Dubai in the Turkish Airlines Open.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA

Padraig Harrington happy to play on in Turkey despite withdrawal of headline attractions

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington believes the players who have pulled out of this week’s Turkish Airlines Open due to security concerns may have over-reacted.

Ripn City's Nigel Myers and Greg Nelson, winners of the Oakdale Alliance.

Yorkshire golf: Greg Nelson and Nigel Myers secure Alliance win for Ripon City

RIPON CITY duo Greg Nelson, a former Oakdale member, and Nigel Myers teamed up to win the Oakdale Winter Alliance.
EYLWGA match play champions Dianne Kingswood and Joan Cormack receive the trophy from the association's president Pam Imison, a Hessle club-mate.

Yorkshire golf: Hessle pairing Dianne Kingswood and Joan Cormack lift EYLWGA match play title

HESSLE have ended a 15-year wait to win the East Yorkshire Ladies Winter Golf Association's match play championship.

Chris Hanson can relax in Huddersfield next month having retained his European Tour playing card rather than again undergoing the rigours of Qualifying School in Spain (Picture: Chris Stratford).

Healthy annual report as Chris Hanson advances on European Tour

HUDDERSFIELD’S Chris Hanson has just finished his first season as an apprentice on the European Tour – a year on from being on the verge of pointing the finger at himself and saying, ‘You’re fired’.

Bubba Watson from the U.S., right, and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk along the fairway during the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Rory McIlroy in hot pursuit as Danny Willett fades in Shanghai

Rory McIlroy is confident he can overturn a six-shot deficit to the in-form Hideki Matsuyama and claim a fourth win of the year in the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Olivia Winning, back row, second right, with the England team following victory in the Home Internationals at Conwy (Picture: LGU).

Yorkshire golf: Rotherham's Olivia Winning earns place in England's 2016-17 squad

ROTHERHAM'S Olivia Winning is one of three new faces in the England Golf women’s squad for 2016-17.

Feeling at home: Russell Knox of Scotland hits a tee shot en route to an opening 66 in Shanghai. (Picture: AP/Ng Han Guan)

Scottish conditions in Shanghai suit Russell Knox

Scotland’s Russell Knox was delighted to make a superb start to the defence of his title in the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Danny Willett celebrates winning the European Masters in Switzerland in 2015, one of four wins during his glorious rise over the past two years. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

Danny Willett aims to win Race to Dubai as Rory McIlroy looms in background

Masters champion Danny Willett begins a four-week round-the-world odyssey in China on Thursday with the express purpose of finishing a memorable year as Europe’s No 1 golfer.

Tragic tale of Leeds golfing brothers who died at the Front

The tragic story of three golfing brothers from Guiseley who died in World War One has been uncovered by a researcher from the Professional Golfers’ Association.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington triumphed in the Portugal Masters by one shot (Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire).

Padraig Harrington delighted to have turned 2016 into ‘winning year’

Padraig Harrington produced a closing bogey-free 65 to win his first European Tour title in eight years, at the Portugal Masters.

Yorkshireman Marcus Armitage with the Foshan Open trophy in Nanhai (Picture: Richard Castka/Sportpixgolf.com).

Yorkshire golf: Howley Hall’s Marcus Armitage aiming high after Challenge Tour win in China

HOWLEY Hall’s Marcus Armitage claimed his first European Challenge Tour title in style with a five under par round of 67 to win the Foshan Open.

IN THE FRAME: Malton's Simon Dyson is four shots off the lead after day one in Portugal. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Opening day at Vilamoura belongs to Scotland’s Warren

Scotland’s Marc Warren shot an eight-under par 63 to top the leaderboard following the opening day of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura.

Sweden's Alex Noren celebrates with the trophy after his victory at the British Masters. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Alex Noren remains ‘humble’ after British Masters triumph

Sweden’s Alex Noren moved into the world’s top 20 after holding his nerve at the British Masters to claim a remarkable third victory in his last eight events.

After a poor couple of weeks - including the Ryder Cup - Lee Westwood has shown a return to form at the British Masters at The Grove. Picture: Adam Davy/PA.

Host Donald proves generous after missing Masters cut

Tournament host Luke Donald crashed out of the British Masters as compatriot Andrew Johnston delighted the home fans by surging into contention for a second win of the season.

Lee Westwood has reiterated his desire to captain Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2020, with a stint as vice-captain in Paris in 2018 a likely stepping stone. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA.

Lee Westwood hopes to use Paris duel as warm-up for bid to be Ryder Cup captain in 2020

Lee Westwood has reiterated his desire to captain Europe’s Ryder Cup team in 2020, with a stint as vice-captain in Paris in 2018 a likely stepping stone.

Danny Willett

Timing of my Ryder Cup article was ‘atrocious’, admits Willett’s brother

Danny Willett’s brother has defended his controversial comments about American Ryder Cup fans, although he admits the timing of his article was “atrocious”.

