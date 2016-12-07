Dubai Ladies Masters halted after caddie collapses and dies

A CADDIE was pronounced dead after he collapsed at the Dubai Ladies Masters on Wednesday, forcing the suspension of the first round and shortening the Ladies European Tour event to 54 holes.

The Ladies European Tour said play was suspended at 10.30am local time on Wednesday after the man, who was not identified, collapsed on the 13th fairway.

It said the caddie was immediately attended to by an on-site medical team and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Tour chief executive Ivan Khodabakhsh said “everyone at the Ladies European Tour is extremely shocked and saddened today by this sudden death and therefore we have taken the decision to suspend first-round play as a mark of respect”.