East Riding bridge 23-year gap to win YIDU junior six-man title

East Riding are celebrating their first victory in the Yorkshire Inter-District Union six-man junior championship in 23 years after a three-shot win at Sitwell Park.

Burstwick Park’s Jack Maxey (76 72) led the way and was well supported by club-mate Lewis Hunt (79 72), Hull’s Ben Ratcliffe (80 72), Bridlington’s Oliver Beckett (79 74), Hessle’s Joe Allenby (76 79) and Ganton’s Tom Duck (78 77).

Bradford’s Max Berrisford (73 68) had the best individual tally.

European Tour winner Richard Finch was in the 1994 side that previously won the title for East Riding, alongside John Wells, Jamie Smith, Chris Smith, John Samuel and Fraser Kelly.