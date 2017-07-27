England call on Yorkshire duo Winning and Morris for Home Internationals defence

ROTHERHAM’S Olivia Winning and Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris have been named in England’s team for next month’s Home Internationals.

Winning recently placed fourth in the English amateur at Lindrick while Morris was a member of the England side that retained their European team championship in Portugal earlier this month.

England will be aiming for a double as they seek to retain their grip also on the Home Internationals crown at Little Aston.

Winning helped England to last year’s Home Internationals success at Conwy while Morris will be one of five members of the winning European team who are in the line-up for the annual battle against the other three home nations, to be held from August 9-11.

The Yorkshire duo are joined by Lianna Bailey (Kirby Muxloe), Gemma Clews (Delamere Forest), India Clyburn (Woodhall Spa), Sophie Lamb (Clitheroe) and Emma Allen (Meon Valley).

Alice Hewson (Berkhamsted) is unavailable as she is playing in the US women’s amateur.

The girls’ Home Internationals will be played simultaneously and the team will be aiming to regain the crown they lost last year after eight successive wins.

In total, England have won the girls’ title 50 times since the championship began in 1954.