England look in good shape in defence of their European title

HOLDERS England stand second, just a shot behind Sweden, after day one of stroke play qualifying in the European ladies’ team championship at Montado Resort, in Portugal.

Their first aim is to make sure they finish inside the top eight after today’s second round, and they gave themselves a 12-shot advantage over Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland, who share eighth place.

Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris – making her debut for England having represented Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup win over the USA last year – got off to a flying start.

After opening with a par she birdied holes two and three, but four bogeys followed in the remaining holes as she carded 74.

Gemma Clews (Cheshire) led the way for England with a four-under-par 68, one better than Alice Hewson (Herts).

Sophie Lamb (Lancs) carded 70, Lianna Bailey (Leics) 71 and India Clyburn (Lincs) 73.

The top five scores from each team contribute to the aggregate score and the top eight teams after 36 holes will go into the first of three flights.

The match play stage begins tomorrow when each match will consist of foursomes matches in the morning and singles matches in the afternoon.