Golf: When Rory McIlroy met nine-year-old Prince Charles

Was Rory McIlroy being interviewed by a nine-year-old - a video that went viral - a cute watch?

Sure.

Did anyone really think Billy Jenkins, Rory’s interrogator, came up with the questions himself?

Of course not.

But were we all amazed how unfazed Billy was at meeting a golfing superstar?

Well, yes - until realising that Billy is not only a budding actor but has already worked with both Royalty AND Dr Who.

And if a nine-year-old kid isn’t fazed by meeting and working with a Time Lord, then - sorry, Rory - he is going to find interviewing you as easy as a one-inch putt.

PS Okay, Billy didn’t meet Royalty - he played Royalty.

Billy took the role of a young Prince Charles in Netflix series The Crown.

Former Dr Who, Matt Smith, played Billy’s on-screen dad, the Duke of Edinburgh.