Hallamshire’s Brown plays part in England’s European Young Masters success

HALLAMSHIRE’S Barclay Brown has helped England become European Young Masters champions at Oslo GC.

Brown, Lily May Humphreys (Stoke by Nayland), Annabell Fuller (Roehampton) and Conor Gough (Stoke Park) finished on 12 under, beating host nation Norway by five shots, while Italy took third place, two shots further back.

Humphreys – who recently won the English women’s title at Lindrick – led the way to the team success with a personal triumph, becoming the first English player to win the girls’ championship. Fuller was third.

The team’s play compounded England’s recent successes in Europe as they added to the European amateur championship won at the start of this month by Alfie Plant (Sundridge Park) and the European women’s team title, won two weeks ago with Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris in the side.

Sue Over, joint team manager with her husband, Nick, in Oslo said: “The team has been amazing, we are so proud of them. Today they just went out for it and it was fantastic.”