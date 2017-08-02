Hallamshire's Fitzpatrick gets England call along with exiled Pagdin

HALLAMSHIRE'S Alex Fitzpatrick has been selected to help England Boys in their defence of the Home Internationals crown.

And he will have Yorkshire company in USA-based Joe Pagdin, who has also been chosen for duty at St Annes Old Links, Lancashire, from August 8-10.

Pagdin, 15, was born in Sheffield, but moved to America at the age of three. He is a member at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, where he practises regularly with European Ryder Cup players Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

Sheffield United fan Pagdin plays off plus four and since he was 11 has been ranked either top, or in the top three, nationally of his school graduation year. He has a low tournament score of 63 and several notable national wins in US junior championships together with recent high finishes in men’s amateur tournaments.

Eighteen-year-old Fitzpatrick, who qualified on Wednesday for the match play stages of the English men's amateur championship at The Berkshire, is the Yorkshire Boys champion.

He was leading scorer at the Northern Boys’ qualifying championship for county finals, tied 10th in the Carris Trophy last week and played all four rounds of the European amateur championship.

Making up the team are Toby Briggs (Dunston Hall, Norfolk), Jack Cope (The Players Club, Gloucestershire), Danny Daniels (Essendon, Herts), Harry Goddard (Hanbury Manor, Herts), Conor Gough (Stoke Park, Bucks), Ben Jones (Northamptonshire County), and Robin Williams (Peterborough Milton, Northants), Thomas Plumb (Sherborne, Dorset) and Charlie Strickland (Ham Manor, Sussex).