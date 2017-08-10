Heath and Eales-Smith finish inside top 10 at English Under-16 girls’ open

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD’S Charlotte Heath finished fifth in the English Under-16 girls’ open championship at Blackmoor, in Hampshire.

Heath, who had led with a 68 after day one, closed with scores of 75 75 in an event restricted to 54 holes after rain washed out Wednesday’s scheduled play.

Her Yorkshire county team-mate Mia Eales-Smith (Lindrick) tied for eighth place with scores of 73 74 74.

Roehampton’s Annabell Fuller birdied her way to victory in a play-off against Harleyford’s Thalia Kirby for the title.

The pair tied on three under par to set up Fuller’s fifth play-off in a year – and the first she has won.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to lose another one’,” said the 15- year-old international.

She carded a birdie three on the first extra hole to secure the title after birdieing the last two holes of regulation play to force the play-off.

The victory was particularly sweet for Fuller, who tied fifth last year – with a 14 on her card in the last round.

“I wanted to win, especially after last year so I came determined,” she said.

Third place in the championship went to Italy’s Alice Gatti on two under, while her compatriot Virginia Bossi was fourth on one under.