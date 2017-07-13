Holders England progress in defence of Euro title at Montado

​DEFENDING champions England moved into the match play stage of the European ladies’ team championship at Montado Resort, in Portugal, in fourth place.

Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris improved on her first-round score by two shots, carding a level-par 72 with three birdies offset by three bogeys.

Morris is wearing England colours for the first time having already placed representation for Great Britain & Ireland on her CV by playing in last year's Curtis Cup win over the USA.

Gemma Clews (Cheshire) followed a four-under-par 68 with a 71, Alice Hewson (Herts) a 70 after a 69, Sophie Lamb (Lancs) carded 70 and 74, Lianna Bailey (Leics) 71 and 75, and India Clyburn (Lincs) 73 and a 69, the best of the day for England.

The top five scores for a team on each day contributed to the aggregate score and the highest-placed eight teams after 36 holes progressed into the elite level of three flights.

The match play stage begins today, with each match involving foursomes matches in the morning and singles matches in the afternoon.​

England and Germany were tied 1-1 after the foursomes.