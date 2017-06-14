Howley Hall’s O’Grady and Wath’s Chapman heading for The Belfry

HOWLEY HALL’S Becki O’Grady and playing partner Sarah Chapman, of Wath, have booked themselves a place in front of Sky Sports’ cameras in September at Ryder Cup venue The Belfry.

O’Grady and Chapman qualified for the national final of the American Golf Ladies’ Championship with second place at a testing regional qualifying event at Wexham Park.

The elements conspired against everyone in the field as torrential rain saw the competition reduced to nine holes.

O’Grady and Chapman still accumulated an impressive 20pt total.

They were tied at the top with Suzie Hedges and Kathryn Naylor (Windlesham).

The two pairs could only be separated on countback with Hedges and Naylor edging O’Grady and Chapman by virtue of carding two points more over the last six holes.

Both pairs will join qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland in front of Sky Sports’ cameras at The Belfry on September 7-8 when they will compete across two days to be crowned American Golf Ladies champions.

Should O’Grady and Chapman triumph at The Belfry they will go on to contest the Tournament of Champions in Mauritius.