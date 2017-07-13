Huddersfield's Heath claims Pleasington Putter victory

HUDDERSFIELD'S Charlotte Heath yesterday won the prestigious Pleasington Putter against a high-class field from England, Scotland and Wales.

Fifteen-year-old Heath shot a five-under-par aggregate of 143 with rounds of 72 71 to beat runner-up Natasha Ainsley (Whittlebury Park; 75 69) by a shot.

Pannal's Olivia Jackson receives a hole-in-one glass memento from Pleasington Putter organiser Beth Brown.

Ainsley relegated England international and former Pleasington Putter winner Olivia Winning (Rotherham; 74 70) into third place on count back.

Pannal's Olivia Jackson was presented with a hole-in-one glass memento by the tournament's organiser Beth Brown after aceing the eighth.

It was Jackson's sixth hole-in-one and she almost added her seventh just two holes later when her tee shot finished within inches of the cup at the 10th.

There were 18 sub-par rounds played in the competition in which Yorkshire had another two players in the top 10 in Hessle's Abigail Smee, who was seventh after rounds of 73 74, and Lightcliffe's Hannah Holden, who was ninth with scores of 77 71.

Woodsome's Melissa Wood (77 72) was 11th, Hallamshire's Holly Morgan (76 73) 12th, Yorkshire champion Megan Garland (Selby) carded 75 74 for 14th place, Romanby's Lily Downs (73 77) was 17th, and Jackson 20th (78 75).