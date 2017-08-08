Huddersfield’s Heath leads hunt for English Under-16 crown

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD’S Charlotte Heath shot a four-under par 68 to share the lead after the first round of the English Under-16 girls’ open championship at Blackmoor, Hampshire.

She is tied with Finland’s Kerttu Hiltunen, with girl internationals Annabell Fuller and Caitlin Whitehead a stroke behind.

Altogether, nine players beat par with impressive scoring on a dreary day punctuated by frequent showers. They included Thalia Kirby (Harleyford), Harriet Lynch (Thorndon Park) and Mimi Rhodes (Burnham & Berrow).

In the companion Under-14 championship, the lead is held on level par 72 by Ana Pina Ortega, while England’s Kate Bibby shares fourth place on 74.

Heath’s round was her personal best and included two eagles on par-5s.

“I was just steady, took my chances when they came and scrambled well when I had to,” said the 15-year-old Yorkshire county player.

She trains with the England Under-16 regional squad and won the prestigious Pleasington Putter event earlier this season.

Hiltunen, 14, was joint runner-up in last year’s Under-14 championship and has brought good form with her, having won the Finnish Under-16 championship earlier this season. She had five birdies in her round.

Lindrick’s Mia Eales-Smith carded a one-over-par 73 to lie in a tie for 12th place.

Cookridge Hall’s Adel watt, winner of the St Andrews Girls’ Open Quaich last week, shot 82, one stroke better than Heath’s Huddersfield team-mate Jess Hosking.