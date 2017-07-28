King’s final flourish ensures he beats cut at Senior Open

LINDRICK’S John King birdied the final hole in his second round of the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl to make it through to the weekend.

King, who had missed the cut in his two previous appearances in the event, added a 78 to his opening 77 on a day when the Welsh course was battered by wind and rain.

The four at 18 was his third birdie of the day and saw him qualify for the final 36 holes right on the cut mark.

The 57-year-old had a long wait to confirm his progress as he had been in the first group out at 7am.

Five players share the lead on one over par.

Bernhard Langer was victorious on the Welsh links in 2014 by a record 13 strokes, finishing with an 18 under par total, but conditions this time round are a different prospect as just one player in the 144-man field, Santiago Luna, carded an under par round yesterday.

Langer, who is seeking a record-setting tenth Senior major victory, carded a three-over-par 74, his first round over par in six played at Royal Porthcawl.

Fellow former Ryder Cup Captain Tom Lehman, from the USA, produced a round of 72 to finish one over par, joining compatriots Steve Flesch and Billy Mayfair, and Argentina’s Mauricio Molina, in a share of the lead.

Lehman, one of 16 major champions in the field, is among five former Open Championship winners hoping to add the Senior Claret Jug to their trophy cabinet – Tom Watson achieved this feat first in 2003 and won again in 2005 and 2007.

In sixth place on two under par is American Clark Dennis, who has been in superb form on the European Senior Tour, finishing tied fourth, third and fifth in his last three regular tournament starts.