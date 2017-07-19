Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire CCC heading for Headingley GC for new challenge

HEADINGLEY is a word synonymous with rugby league and cricket. And golf, too, of course, with Headingley GC currently celebrating their 125th anniversary.

All three spheres will be brought together in a special event as part of the golf club’s quasquicentennial celebrations as rugby and cricket neighbours clash in the Headingley Golf Challenge that will see Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire CCC do battle on the Back Church Lane course.

The Rhinos’ line-up will include captain Danny McGuire, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell and Ashton Golding plus former stars Lewis Jones, Garry Schofield, Bill Ramsey and Ray Batten as well as chairman Paul Caddick and chief executive Gary Hetherington.

They will take on YCCC counterparts Steve Dennison and Mark Arthur, current players Steve Patterson, Tim Bresnan and Adam Lyth and ex-players including Neil Hartley and Arnie Sidebottom.

Local firm The Copier Company (UK) Ltd are sponsoring the event with proceeds shared by Hall and Patterson who are both in their testimonial year.

Each of 24 teams will include two Rhinos versus two Yorkshire CCC representatives, playing match play for one point.

A special commissioned cup will be presented to the winning side at a celebration dinner in the evening.

Bob Ashley, president of Headingley GC, said: “Rugby and cricket has been played in Headingley since 1890 and with our club being the first in Leeds to celebrate its 125th anniversary it is fitting to bring us all together for this historic event.

“The Headingley Challenge will be one of our club’s signature events and we are delighted so many current and former stars will be here to make it a special day.”

Hetherington said: “It will be good for our players and partners to compete with our friends at Yorkshire County Cricket Club at golf and we are honoured to be part of such an auspicious event.”

Steve Patterson, Yorkshire fast bowler, said: “As a keen golfer myself I’m really looking forward to competing against the Rhinos for the Headingley Challenge and the golfers among my team mates are keen too.”

Steve Cavanagh, Director of the sponsors, said: “I’m pleased and proud to be the inaugural sponsor of what will be a terrific golf challenge between the Rhinos and Yorkshire.”