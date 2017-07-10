Lindrick's Gill hoping to emulate team-mate's Dutch Junior Open triumph

LINDRICK'S Bailey Gill will represent England in the Dutch Junior Open at Toxandria GC from July 19-22.

Former Welsh Open Youths’ champion Gill will be joined by Braintree's Todd Clements, Laird Shepherd (Rye) and Tom Sloman, of Taunton & Pickeridge.

Twenty-year-old Gill was a member of Yorkshire's side as they won the English men's county championship last year.

Earlier this year Gill won the Bernard Darwin Salver at Rye, in Sussex, by an imperious nine shots.

In Holland he will be hoping to emulate the success of county team-mate Dan Brown (Masham), the English men's amateur champion who won the Dutch Junior Open two years ago.

Gill also tied seventh in the Portuguese amateur, reached the last 16 in the match play stage of the Spanish amateur and shared 10th place in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Clements, also 20, set a course record of seven-under-par 66 on the Hotchkin course at Woodhall Spa during the Brabazon Trophy.

He tied seventh in the Lytham Trophy, 24th in the St Andrews Links Trophy and played all four rounds of the European Amateur.

Nineteen-year-old Shepherd has enjoyed a run of high finishes this season starting with 13th place in the Portuguese amateur and continuing with ninth in the Scottish men’s open and fourth in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Sloman, 20, was runner-up in the Irish amateur open and took third place in the Darwin Salver behind Gill. Other high finishes include 10th place in the Welsh open stroke play and 14th in the Duncan Putter in Wales.

