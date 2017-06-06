Luke Donald slide continues as he misses US Open

FORMER world No 1 Luke Donald will not compete at next week’s US Open after failing to progress through qualifying.

The 39-year-old, who is now ranked at 75, was unable to finish in the top 14 of a 120-strong field playing at the Brookside and Lakes courses in Columbus.

Donald finished on five under after his two rounds, three shots off the cut mark, meaning he will sit out the year’s second major, to be played at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The Englishman has yet to win a major and his best finish at the US Open came in 2013 when he tied for eighth at Merrion.

Scot Martin Laird will be there, though, after he carded a pair of 67s to finish on 10 under while former major champions Keegan Bradley and Stewart Cink also made the grade.

Former Ryder Cup player Steve Stricker made it through his section at the Germantown Country Club and Ridgeway as he finished top of the pile with a total score of 132.

Rory McIlroy says he has recovered from a rib injury and will be fit for the US Open.

The world No 2 was a doubt for the June 15-18 event after sustaining a stress fracture of a rib earlier in the year.

McIlroy pulled out of the PGA Championship at Wentworth and concerns about his participation in Wisconsin heightened when he failed to play in this weekend’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

However, the four-time major winner said: “I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time.

“The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating,” said the 28-year-old 2011 US Open winner.

“I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour, but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.”