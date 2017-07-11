Malton & Norton juniors create history for York Union

MALTON & Norton are celebrating after their junior team won the Yorkshire Inter-District Union team championship at Sandburn Hall.

They become the first side to represent the York Union in the national finals of the competition, which will be held at Woodhall Spa next month.

Malton & Norton triumphed by three points through their team of Poppy Rudd, Christina Rumbelow, and Josh and Lewis Stead.

Rudd won the prize for the best score of the day, amassing 42pts off 15 handicap. She played the final six holes in level par gross.

Josh Stead, playing off three, returned a gross 73 for 38pts. With the best two scores counting, their team score was an unassailable 80.