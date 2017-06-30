Masham’s Dan Brown chasing Euro title after six-under 66

Masham’s Dan Brown had four birdies and an eagle in a six-under-par 66 that left him within three shots of the lead going into the final round of the European Amateur Championship at Walton Heath.

The English men’s amateur champion is on nine under par and well within sight of joint leaders Luca Cianchetti (Italy) and Jeremy Gandon (France).

Hallamshire’s Alex Fitzpatrick also made the top-60 and ties cut after rounds of 70 74 69.

He had four birdies in his third round and dropped only one shot.

The Oaks’ James Walker failed to progress to the final round by just a shot (74 72 69) while Shipley’s Will Whiteoak closed with a 68 after scores of 77 76.