Newton retires after 14-year stint as Wakefield secretary

Have your say

ELIZABETH NEWTON has retired as secretary of Wakefield GC after 14 years in the role.

She had worked with 14 different captains, five caterers, three head greenkeepers, and two professionals.

Born in Wakefield and educated at Wakefield Girls’ High School, Newton qualified as a contact lens optician, a career she followed for 30 years.

She joined the golf club 35 years ago and was ladies’ captain in 2002.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 14 years in the role of secretary with the challenges of operating as a business, but trying to ensure the club feels like a home”, she said.

“I intend to spend more time out on the golf course rather than looking at it from my office.

“I also want to spend more time with my husband, Jim, travelling, golfing and enjoying our large garden.”

She is succeeded by Hertfordshire-born Adrian Jackson, who is no stranger to Yorkshire having managed the Haynes Arms, at Kirkby Sigston, near Northallerton.

A keen sportsman, he has represented county teams at both cricket and football, and has managed no fewer than four golf clubs. He has a handicap of 10.